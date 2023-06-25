WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,500 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

