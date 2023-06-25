WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.