WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
