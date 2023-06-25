WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.55.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

