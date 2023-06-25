WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.75 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.