WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

