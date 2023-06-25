WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

