WOW-token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.84 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.37 million and $2.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
