WP Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

F stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.