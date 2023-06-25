WP Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JAAA stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

