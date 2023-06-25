WP Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 1.2 %

HZNP stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

