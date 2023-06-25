WP Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,465. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.