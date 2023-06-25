WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

WPP Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

