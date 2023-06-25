WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of WPP stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Read More
- Get a free research report on WPP from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.