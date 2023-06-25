Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.35 billion and approximately $7,229.82 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,921,478,501 coins and its circulating supply is 34,935,482,707 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,921,478,500.889 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.29455468 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $11,222.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

