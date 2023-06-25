XYO (XYO) One Day Volume Hits $389,059.27

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. XYO has a total market cap of $47.86 million and $389,059.27 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.90 or 0.99924719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00365329 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $488,515.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.