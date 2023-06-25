ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $398,226.98 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $398,226.98 and $18.99 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.