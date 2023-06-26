360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Announces $0.02 Final Dividend

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
360 Capital REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a current ratio of 0.36.
About 360 Capital REIT
