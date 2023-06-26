39,785 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.48. 280,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,642. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

