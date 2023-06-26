70,681 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $28.86 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,434. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

