Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Acer Incorporated (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Thursday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Acer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACEYY remained flat at $3.05 during trading hours on Monday. Acer has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACEYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Acer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded Acer from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Acer Company Profile

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, beverages, and AI media.

Further Reading

