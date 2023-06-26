Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $155,482.91 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

