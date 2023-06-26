Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 6.6%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.57. 51,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 885,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $702.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,506,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

