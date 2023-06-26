Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.08 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adient by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.