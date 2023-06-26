Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

