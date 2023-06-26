AES (NYSE:AES) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com cut AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2,315.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $52,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 1,296,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,799,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.