Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

