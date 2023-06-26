Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 3.2%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 305,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,221,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Insider Activity

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Agenus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 36.2% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.