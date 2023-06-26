Agricultural Bank of China Limited Declares Dividend of $0.68 (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 21.36%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

