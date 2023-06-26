Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 135% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $977,936.55 and $1,047.12 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00118770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013470 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.