Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

AKRTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF opened at $3.59 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deep-water risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

