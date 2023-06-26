Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 381.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 494,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 141,461 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 811,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,880. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.