Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.77. 922,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 993,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $294,409. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

