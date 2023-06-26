All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital
In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Owl Rock Capital Price Performance
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
