All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. 308,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,926. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.