All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 261 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,061. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

