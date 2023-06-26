All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.44. 150,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.