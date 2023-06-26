All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

HACK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

