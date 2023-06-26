All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,023,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.56. 127,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,157. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.47 million, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 800.08%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

