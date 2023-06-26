All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 205,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

