All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $362,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $210.18. 1,092,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.