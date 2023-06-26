Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of APYRF opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.