Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

