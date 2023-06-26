American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.57. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

