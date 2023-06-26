American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

