AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $184.00 Average PT from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $188.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

