Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Director Buys $14,700.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.