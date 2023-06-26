Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Director Buys $14,700.00 in Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

