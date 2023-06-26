Amy Banse Buys 165 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) Director Amy Banse bought 165 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165 shares in the company, valued at $20,012.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.07. 1,438,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,802,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

