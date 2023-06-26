Amy Banse Buys 165 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) Director Amy Banse bought 165 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165 shares in the company, valued at $20,012.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lennar Stock Performance
LEN stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.07. 1,438,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Lennar from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.