Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 26th (AAL, ALB, ALK, AMGN, AMLX, AMR, ARCH, ATEC, BARC, BC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 26th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $9.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $291.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $62.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by Argus from $270.00 to $260.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $48.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $201.00 to $197.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $198.00 to $195.00.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.30). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $100.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $38.00 to $40.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $148.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $50.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,390 ($30.58) to GBX 2,305 ($29.49). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $28.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $84.00 to $81.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price lowered by Argus from $75.00 to $62.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $50.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $48.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $110.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $134.00 to $150.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $775.00 to $780.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $47.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $424.00 to $419.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $240.00 to $260.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $232.00 to $202.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $23.00.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $77.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $44.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $38.00.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $11.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $10.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $61.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $82.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $83.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $445.00 to $450.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $45.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00.

LXI REIT (LON:LXI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 176 ($2.25) to GBX 124 ($1.59). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $374.00 to $421.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $335.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $51.00 to $65.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $48.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $80.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 260 ($3.33). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $376.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $19.00.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $16.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $62.00 to $60.00.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $44.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $230.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $112.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $50.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $171.00 to $222.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $12.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $375.00 to $379.00.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $34.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.