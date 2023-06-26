Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently:

6/24/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2023 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2023 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2023 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2023 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2023 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2023 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,293. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WPP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

