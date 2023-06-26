Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $83.00

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,587 shares of company stock valued at $16,109,303. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.71. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

