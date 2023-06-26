Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $7.65

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.89. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

