Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $99.29

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $96.23 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,021,000 after purchasing an additional 96,592 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

